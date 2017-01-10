UMaine hockey game at Fenway Park rescheduled

Hockey players from the University of Maine and Boston University take to the ice at Frozen Fenway in this January 2014 file photo.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 10, 2017, at 6:39 p.m.

The University of Maine men’s hockey team will take to the ice at Fenway Park on Saturday for the third time in five years as part of “Frozen Fenway.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Fenway Sports Management announced start times for the Hockey East doubleheader had been moved to earlier in the day.

That means coach Red Gendron’s Black Bears will square off against the University of Connecticut at 1:30 p.m., and Northeastern and the University of New Hampshire will face off at 5 p.m.

The doubleheader was originally scheduled for 4 and 7:30 p.m. but was moved up to accommodate Saturday night’s NFL playoff game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, scheduled for 8:15 p.m. in Foxborough.

Fenway Park’s gates will open at noon Saturday.

UMaine will take on UConn on Thursday evening in Bridgeport, Connecticut, before the two teams meet in Boston.

The Black Bears are 2-0 in their Frozen Fenway affairs, having beaten UNH 5-4 in overtime in 2012 and Boston University 7-3 in 2014.

