Olympic gold medal swimmer among 2017 Maine Sports Hall of Fame inductees

PORTLAND, MAINE — The Maine Sports Hall of Fame welcomes the man who brought the Sea Dogs to Portland, an Olympic gold medal swimmer, a World Cup skier, an NBA coach, an elite triathlete, a Sweet 16 competitor, a high school ice hockey coach with 700 wins, a U.S. steeplechase record-setter, an auto racing revolutionary, a U.S. Ski Team coach and a standout soccer family to its ranks of those who have made “a better Maine through sport.”

The 2017 honorees will be recognized at the 42nd Annual Induction Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

“We continue to be blessed to be able to honor the greatest in Maine sport history,” said Dick Whitmore, chairman of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame. “The class of 2017 is one of the strongest in the hall’s 42-year annals.”

Honorees are:

Bob Bahre has been an innovative and powerful force on the national auto-racing scene. In 1990, he brought a Busch Series race to the New Hampshire International Motor Speedway that he built in Loudon, N.H. The race annually attracted nearly 90,000 people and in 1993, Loudon earned a spot on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. In the 1960s, Bahre purchased Oxford Plains Speedway and turned it into a major racing venue.

Angela Bancroft of Norway, Maine is a world-class Ironman competitor and certified triathlon coach. The former swimmer at the University of Vermont began running marathons (she’s completed eight) then competing in Ironmans. In 2011, she placed seventh at the Ironman World Championship. In 2013, at Ironman Texas, in 110-degree heat, she completed the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run as a top-10 amateur female.

Brett Brown, coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, will join his father, Bob Brown in the MSHoF. Prior to coaching the 76ers, Brown was with the San Antonio Spurs when they won four NBA titles. Brown also coached in Australia and guided the Australian National Team at the 2012 Olympics in London. Brown had a standout career at Boston University under coach Rick Pitino. At South Portland High School, he was a two-time All-State player.

Dan Burke (to be inducted posthumously) is responsible for the Portland Sea Dogs presence in the state; he established the franchise in 1994. Each summer, the AA team delights thousands of fans and develops prospects for the Boston Red Sox. In 2014, Portland was named the Best Minor League Baseball Town in America and the Sea Dogs were Baseball America’s Team of the Year. Since Dan’s passing in 2011, his son, Bill Burke and daughter, Sally McNamara have continued the family’s leadership of the Sea Dogs.

Five-time Olympic medalist Ian Crocker of Portland set world records in the 50- and 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter free. The graduate of Cheverus earned the first of his three Olympic gold medals at age 18 at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. The eight-time World Champion also medaled at the 2004 Athens Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At the University of Texas, Crocker was the 2004 NCAA Swimmer of the Year.

With 700-plus wins, Norme Gagne is second all-time in career wins in the history of U.S. high school ice hockey. In 41 years at Gardiner, Waterville, Gorham, Lewiston and Scarborough, Gagne has won seven state championships and averaged more than 17 wins a season. In three of the last five years — 2011, 2012 and 2015 — he was was voted Bob Boucher Coach of the Year. His winning percentage is nearly 70 percent.

Three members of the Hutchins family of Cumberland will be inducted, including father Glenn and sons Kyle and Jay. Jay played professional soccer for the Charlotte Gold and was a three-time All-New England player at Boston College. Kyle played professionally for the Dallas Tornado and New York Eagles and was an All-New England player at Providence College and the University of Southern Maine. Glenn coached them both at Greely High School, where a field is named in his honor. Glenn also was a highly successful baseball and girls’ basketball coach.

Leslie Bancroft-Krichko skied for the U.S. Nordic team at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid and at the 1988 Olympics in Calgary, where she placed eighth in the 4x5km cross-country relay. Krichko also excelled at World Cup competitions. At Oxford Hills High School, Krichko won cross-country state crowns as well as skimeister awards. And at the University of Vermont, Krichko was an All-American competitor.

Sarah Marshall Ryan of Falmouth led the Boston College women’s basketball team to the Sweet 16. She was a two-time captain for the Eagles and a member of the All-ACC Academic women’s basketball squad. The Catherine McAuley High School graduate was a three-time All-State player, two-time Maine Gatorade Player of the Year and two-time state champion. She is a sale consultant for the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA.

Tom Reynolds built a competitive alpine ski program at the University of Maine Farmington over the course of 30 years. In addition to guiding his squads to four collegiate alpine championships and three Canadian-American collegiate championships, he has multiple coach of the year honors. Reynolds, a certified instructor, was an associate coach for the U.S. Ski Team.

Anna Willard, of Greenwood, Maine, set the U.S. women’s record for the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2008 U.S. Olympic track and field trials. The Olympian was a standout at Telstar High School, Brown University and the University of Michigan. The diverse middle-distance runner is a multi-time U.S. champion and a 2007 NCAA Outdoor Champion.