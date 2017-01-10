Hermon football player competes in national combine

The 33-hour drive home with his parents from San Antonio, Texas, to Hermon over the weekend was just the latest long-distance step of Geovany Carino’s quest to play college football.
Carino, a junior at Hermon High School, was one of approximately 600 prospects in the classes of 2018 and 2019 to participate Friday in the U.S. Army National Combine held in conjunction with the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
That nationally televised all-star game, featuring many of the nation’s top high school senior football players, was played Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Carino, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound linebacker, was timed or otherwise measured in several drills similar to what top college prospects face at combines run by the National Football League in advance of its annual draft.
Carino was tested in the 40-yard dash, the 5-10-5 shuttle run — also called the Pro Agility Drill, which tests a player’s quickness — the three-cone drill, vertical jump, broad jump and a newer drill using state-of-the art technology to measure the upper-body force generated while doing pushups.
Defensive players like Carino also were matched up against offensive players in one-on-one drills to measure such skills as pass defense.
“It was very competitive, so everybody got better just by being there,” said Carino.
Results from the combine, as well as videos of Carino’s performances, will be uploaded into his National Collegiate Scouting Association account, which will be available to college coaches from around the country.
Many of those coaches from all different collegiate levels of the sport also were on hand for the combine, which was co-hosted by the NCSA.
“There was such good visibility from being there,” Carino said. “There was just so much talent out there, athletes who were getting offers and making commitments to big-time schools, and I felt I did pretty well.”
Carino earned an invitation to the combine based on his performance last July during a three-day showcase event at Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Carino played his first two years of interscholastic football at Huntingtown (Maryland) High School, a school of approximately 1,500 students in a community located southeast of Washington, D.C.
He moved with his family from Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, to Hermon last winter after his father began his assignment with the Bangor-based 101st Air Refueling Wing of the Maine Air National Guard.
Carino competes in both football and track and field at Hermon High School, and he hopes his combine performance will lead to an invitation next fall to play in next year’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio as well as to opportunities to play college football once he graduates from Hermon in 2018.
“You learn a lot when you go to these combines,” Carino said, “and I want to share that with my teammates at Hermon, too.”