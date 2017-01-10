Rockport mobile home burned after chair by wood stove caught fire

ROCKPORT, Maine — A fire last week that left a Rockport man with serious injuries started when a chair sitting too close to a wood stove caught fire, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland announced the cause Tuesday, a week after fire leveled a Vinal Street mobile home.

Bruce Fales, 64, was asleep when the fire started but managed to escape the house by crawling out of his bedroom window and down his driveway, where emergency responders found him.

Fire investigators interviewed Fales in his Maine Medical Center hospital room in Portland over the weekend.

“Fales is recovering from smoke inhalation and burns,” McCausland said. “The home did not have a working smoke detector.”

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.