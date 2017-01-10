Ellsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxes

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A restaurant has taken an unusual approach to paying its property taxes.

The Bangkok Restaurant, located at 78 Downeast Highway, or Route 1, near the Myrick Street intersection, has created a Gofundme page called “Save the Bangkok” that asks its customers to help foot its $25,000 property tax bill.

“After more than three decades as an Ellsworth … culinary mainstay, the Bangkok Restaurant needs YOUR support,” a statement posted on the Gofundme page indicates. “In order to satisfy mounting property tax obligations, we need to raise at least $25,000 by the end of January to keep the doors open.”

The Bangkok Restaurant, which has been in Ellsworth since 1987, has been a “tremendous source of pride” for owner Pronsavanh “Alicia” Soutthivong and her daughters, according to the Gofundme post.

“And now it’s time for you, the community, to return the favor,” the family said in the post. “Please give what you can. Time is of the essence. The Bangkok’s doors must remain open. The Soutthivong family’s dream must remain alive.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, $1,350 had been donated toward the $25,000 goal.

Attempts Tuesday afternoon to contact Soutthivong were unsuccessful.

According to information posted in the city’s publicly accessible online property tax database, The Bangkok Restaurant has had difficulty paying its property taxes for the past two years. The restaurant still owes the city $12,073 for its 2014-15 property tax bill and $14,424 for its 2015-16 property tax bill for an approximate total of $26,500, according to information in the database.

The city has placed liens on the restaurant property, which has an overall assessed value of $769,800, for nonpayment of those tax bills.

The restaurant also has not paid the first half of its 2016-17 tax bill, which was due last September. That outstanding payment is for $6,920, but the city has not placed an additional lien on the property because of it, according to the database.

Additional information from the city’s tax office was unavailable Tuesday afternoon.