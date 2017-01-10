29-year-old man in custody after stabbing incident in Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Maine — A 29-year-old resident of a group home was taken into custody in connection with a stabbing at the facility on Monday morning, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

A 20-year-old male staff member of the group home located on McKayla Drive was taken to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent to be treated for an apparent knife wound, Sheriff Darrell Crandall indicated in an email Monday evening.

Neither the suspect nor the alleged victim were named.

Crandall said in the email sent around 5:30 p.m. that the victim remained hospitalized and no additional information on his condition would be released at this time. Earlier Monday, he indicated that the department had been informed the injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect also was taken to NMMC for evaluation, the sheriff reported.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Late that morning, Crandall reported that the situation was under control and that a lone suspect was in custody.

Few details were made public and he did not indicate what charges, if any, had been filed against the suspect.

On Monday evening, the sheriff stated in his email that the case remained under investigation and that “we will likely be in a better position to release further details at some point tomorrow.”