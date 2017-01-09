Republican who ran for Maine House seat indicted on assault charges

ALFRED, Maine — Former legislative candidate Mark Bedell was indicted last week at York County Superior Court on charges of assault and aggravated assault stemming from an October arrest.

Saco police responded to a call at Bradley Street around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 23. According to Saco police, the alleged victim, a 42-year-old woman, reported that a male friend of hers had assaulted her at his home earlier that evening. Police arrested Bedell, who lives at Watson Mills Road.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt; it is a finding that enough evidence exists to move forward with prosecution.

Bedell, 50, was released the day following the arrest on $2,500 bail and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Bedell was a Republican candidate for State House District 15, covering part of Saco, but lost in the Nov. 8 election, 1,709-3,311, to Democrat Maggie O’Neil.

The York County Republican Committee and the Maine Republican Party had asked Bedell to withdraw from the election, but Bedell remained in the running.