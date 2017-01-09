Ax-toting man arrested for terrorizing Cushing residents, police say

CUSHING, Maine — A Rockland man accused of wielding an ax and peeking in the windows of a house in Cushing early Sunday faces terrorizing charges.

Deputies arrested Richard Butler, 37, of Rockland and charged him with terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and furnishing of scheduled drugs, all Class C crimes.

Residents of a Cushing Road home called police around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to report an “agitated” man walking around the house, glancing in the windows while carrying an ax, according to Knox County Chief Deputy Timothy Carroll.

Before deputies arrived, the man got back into the passenger’s seat of a vehicle that backed out of the driveway and got stuck in a snowbank across the road.

Deputies arrived soon after and found Butler in the car alongside the driver, Joshua Weaver, 31, of Thomaston. As police talked to the men, Butler allegedly reached down to the floor of the car, where a knife was sitting. One of the deputies drew his handgun, told Butler to exit the vehicle and detained him.

The deputies then went to interview the residents of the home, who had called police.

“The two residents stated they were scared that he was going to break in and rob them,” Carroll said. “The ax was later found on the hood of the complainants’ vehicle.”

Police searched the vehicle and then arrested its driver after finding drugs and drug paraphernalia inside. Joshua Weaver, 31, of Thomaston was charged with illegal possession of a hypodermic needle, a Class D crime, and possession of a scheduled drug, Class C.

Butler was still being held at Knox County Jail in Rockland on Monday morning, according to jail staff. Weaver was released after posting $250 cash bail.

