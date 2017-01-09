Topsham police identify alleged hit-and-run drunk driver

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man was arrested after a drunk hit-and-run accident Saturday evening, Brunswick police said.

Around 10:13 p.m. Saturday, a car was at intersection of Pleasant Street and River Road in Brunswick, waiting for a red light, police said.

Another car turned off Pleasant Street, hit the car and drove off, giving no indication any injuries were serious.

Brunswick police passed along a description of the vehicle to other departments.

At 11:05 pm, Topsham police found the car off Eagles Way. The driver, Jeremy Hart, 23, of Topsham, was still with the car.

Hart was arrested and charged with operating under the influence by Topsham police.

Brunswick police summoned Hart for leaving the scene of an accident.