Man dies after being struck by tractor-trailer on I-95 in Pittsfield

Posted Jan. 09, 2017, at 1:39 p.m.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — A New Hampshire man has died after being hit by a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Pittsfield Sunday, state police said Monday.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Dustin Smithurst of Gorham, New Hampshire. He died overnight at EMMC in Bangor.

Police say Smithurst’s car skidded into the median and struck some trees around 5:45 p.m. A wrecker stopped to assist with the vehicle, and Smithurst was struck while standing near the passing lane.

The Hannaford tractor-trailer was driven by 54-year-old Adrien Doyon of Saco. No charges were filed against the truck driver.

 

