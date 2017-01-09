Armed robbery reported at Orono apartment complex

ORONO, Maine — Two men and a woman were arrested after an armed robbery reported Sunday at Orchard Trails, a student housing complex on Park Street, that ended when one victim grabbed a shotgun and chased the robber away, Orono police Chief Josh Ewing said Monday.

“It was reported that a white male entered an apartment wearing a mask and dark clothing while displaying a pistol and demanding cash,” Ewing said of the crime, which was reported at 10:30 p.m.

The masked man “held a resident at gunpoint and demanded cash from their wallets,” the chief said.

While this was happening, “one of the victims retrieved a rifle from his bedroom and pointed it at the robber, demanding that the robber leave the apartment,” Ewing said.

That person took off on foot, leaving snow prints for investigators to follow.

Michael P. Lynch, 21, of Orono and Clark N. Thomas, 20, of Rockport were both charged with felony robbery, a Class A crime that carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison. Katelyn E. Heiman, 20, who lives at The Reserve but also lists an Arundel address, was charged with felony hindering apprehension or prosecution, a Class B crime, for her role in the crime, Ewing said without elaborating. If convicted, she faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Orono police brought in a canine team from Bangor Police Department to track the armed suspect, who got away with a small amount of cash, Ewing said.

“The robber quickly fled from the apartment with a small amount of cash and ran through the snow to another building in the complex,” the police chief said. “Ultimately three suspects were located and questioned regarding the robbery.”

Ewing said detectives believe Lynch brandished the weapon. Lynch, Thomas and Heiman were taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor. The bail for Lynch and Thomas was set at $20,000 in court on Monday and both remained in jail on Monday evening, a jail official said. Heiman was released on $1,000 cash bail on Monday, the jail official said.