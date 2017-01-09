Firefighters battling structure fire in Monticello

By Jen Lynds, BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 09, 2017, at 3:05 p.m.

MONTICELLO, Maine — Firefighters from more than three departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Monticello.

The fire was called in at approximately 1:30 p.m. and the Houlton Ambulance Department responded to the scene at 250 Hare Road.

The two-story dwelling was fully involved and smoke was visible from as far away as the Carson Road in Littleton.

Firefighters from Houlton, Littleton and Monticello were attacking the fire from the outside just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

No information was immediately available on the owners of the home.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

