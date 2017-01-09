Aroostook County commissioners re-elect chairman, enter into new animal control contract

HOULTON, Maine — Aroostook County commissioners started out the new year with an organizational meeting on Jan. 3 that included re-electing their longterm chairman and approving a number of contracts.

Aroostook County Administrator Doug Beaulieu said Thursday that commissioners re-elected Paul Adams to once again serve as chairman. Beaulieu said he could not recall how long Adams has served in that post but that he has done it for “a long time.”

Brenda Commander, chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, was appointed as the Maliseet representative to the Northern Maine Development Commission. Beaulieu said the position existed in the past but had somehow fallen through the cracks. Officials at NMDC expressed interest in having the position renewed, which resulted in Commander’s appointment.

In other business, commissioners renewed the fire protection contract for Connor Township. They also renewed the ambulance service contracts for Connor Township and Madawaska Lake.

Beaulieu also said the county decided to enter into a new contract with the Central Aroostook Humane Society in Presque Isle. Previously, the county had just one contract, with the Houlton Humane Society.

In the past, Beaulieu said, whenever the county’s animal control officer found a stray dog, he had to take the animal all the way to the Houlton Humane Society. If that dog was found in Connor, Beaulieu said, that was quite a drive for the animal control officer. The new contract with the Presque Isle shelter will reduce mileage for the animal control officer. Beaulieu said the county also will continue the contract with the Houlton Humane Society.