Taylor Sherman – Andrew Keniston

Posted Jan. 09, 2017, at 8 a.m.

Fort Collins, Colo. – Sterling Sherman of Waterford, ME, and Stephanie Ganaway of Jackson, TN, are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Taylor Sherman to Andrew Keniston, son of Kendall and Suzette Keniston of South Paris, ME. Taylor is a graduate of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and employed with Keybank. Andrew graduated from the University of Maine Orono and is employed with In-Situ. A July wedding is planned.

