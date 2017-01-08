UMBC hands UMaine men’s basketball team 7th consecutive loss

BALTIMORE, Maryland — The University of Maryland, Baltimore County built a 12-point, first-half lead on Sunday afternoon and withstood a late charge to earn a 75-64 America East men’s basketball victory over the University of Maine.

The Retrievers (11-4, 2-0 AE) shot 48 percent for the contest, sparked by the 9-for-9 shooting of Nolan Gerrity, who finished with a team-high 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Jairus Lyles logged a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and K.J. Maura registered one of his own with 13 points and 11 assists. WIll Darley added 11 points.

Wes Myers led UMaine (4-13, 0-2 AE) with a game-best 28 points, along with seven rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. Myers played 37 minutes.

Vincent Eze and Marko Pirovic each tallied 11 points with Pirovic grabbing five rebounds. Ryan Bernstein dished out nine of Maine’s 14 assists to go with three points.

UMBC began to stretch its lead later in the first half when Lyles hit a 3-pointer to make it 30-23 with 7:12 remaining. The hosts then stretched the advantage to as many as 12 points before taking a 40-30 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The Black Bears made a comeback try in the second half. Myers made a jumper with 7:26 to play that ignited an 11-0 burst. Danny Evans made a layup, Myers sank two free throws and Myers canned another jump shot to get UMaine within 62-55 with 5:24 left.

However, Joe Sherburne helped UMBC weather the threat by burying a 3-pointer, then Lyles and Darley each made baskets to stretch the Retrievers’ advantage to 69-55 with 4:04 to play.

UMaine returns to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for two home games this week. The Black Bears host UMass Lowell on Wednesday at 7 p.m., then entertain Stony Brook on Saturday at 2 p.m.