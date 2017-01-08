Hurricanes beat Bruins on Aho’s overtime goal

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Sebastian Aho says that the overtime format is ideal for him.

The smooth-skating rookie for the Carolina Hurricanes showed why Sunday.

His second goal of the game came with 3:26 remaining in overtime gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory against the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena.

“It’s pretty fun out there 3-on-3, so many scoring chances” Aho said. “There’s so much more room.”

The winning sequence came after a Boston turnover, with Teuvo Teravainen there to provide the assist.

“First of all, great pass from Teuvo,” Aho said, referring to the play that produced his 10th goal of the season.

Aho ended up with a handshake from team owner Peter Karmanos, who was making a rare appearance at the home arena.

After losing the first three games to end in the five-minute overtime period this season, the Hurricanes have won the last three games to end in that situation.

Derek Allen and Jay McClement also scored for the Hurricanes, who have points in 12 of their last 13 home games.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward made 32 saves.

He has witnessed Aho turn into a regular threat at the offensive end for the Hurricanes.

“Just showing a lot of confidence, a lot of poise,” Ward said.

The winning goal came despite the Bruins having some resistance. Aho appeared to use a Boston defenseman as a shield.

“There wasn’t a lot of room there,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said.

Tim Schaller, David Backes and Brad Marchand scored goals for the Bruins, who played beyond regulation for the first time in seven games.

Bruins goalie Zane McIntyre, making only his fourth career appearance, stopped 26 shots.

Boston is 1-2-1 in its last four games, winning consecutive games only once since the first week of December.

“We shortened our bench and tried to go with the guys that we really playing hard and doing a good job and you know, it brought us to an overtime,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “Unfortunately, we were looking for that second point, but again didn’t get it here.”

In three meetings this season, including two in Raleigh, the home team won each time in overtime or a shootout.

There were three goals during a wild two-minute stretch early in the third period.

Backes tied the game when he collected a rebound for an easy tally with 14:11 remaining.

The Hurricanes responded when McClement scored after taking a feed from Viktor Stalberg, who was behind the net.

But 23 seconds later, the Bruins were even again on Marchand’s goal.

“It was kind of one of those momentum shift games in the third period,” Julien said. “I thought we came hard and played really well. You could tell we really wanted to win the game.”

Boston held a 26-15 edge in shots in the second and third periods combined.

“A lot of puck pressure by both teams,” Peters said.

The Hurricanes held a 2-1 lead through two periods by scoring twice in the second period.

The go-ahead tally came when Allen converted on a two-on-one situation after taking a pass from Jordan Staal. Allen’s shot went in off the post.

Aho scored earlier in the period, with Bruins challenging the ruling and seeking goalie interference on Aho. That challenge was denied through video review.

Ward made a brilliant save on former teammate Riley Nash to keep the Bruins at one goal through two periods. Ward’s stop with the left leg pad came against one of 14 Boston shots in the period.

“That’s a little bit more desperation,” Ward said.

Schaller opened the scoring in the first period for the Bruins, with Dominic Moore and Nash picking up assists. It was Schaller’s second goal in six games since returning to the lineup from a three-game absence.

NOTES: Boston G Tuukka Rask was the backup despite coming off Saturday night’s shutout at Florida. … Bruins D John-Michael Liles, a former Carolina player, returned after a 20-game absence because of a concussion sustained in November. … The game was the Carolina home debut for F Ty Rattie, who was claimed off waivers from St. Louis last week. … Hurricanes D Noah Hanifin, a second-year player, entered with four points in five career games against his hometown Bruins. … Carolina C Victor Rask played in his 200th NHL game, all with the Hurricanes. … Boston makes the third stop on a four-game road swing Tuesday night at St. Louis. … Carolina is back in action Tuesday night at home against Columbus.