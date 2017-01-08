High school wrestling weekend results

Posted Jan. 08, 2017, at 5:48 p.m.

Wrestling

HIGH SCHOOL

At Sanford, Spartan Invitational

Timberlane A 321.0, Danbury 222.0, Marshwood 188.0, Cumberland 158.5, Xavier 150.5, Camden Hills 92.0, Massabesic 91.0, Mountain Valley 89.5, Sanford 82.0, Belfast 80.0, Biddeford 62.5., North Providence 60.0., Timberlane B 55.0, Noble 55.0, Bonny Eagle 47.0, Scarborough 41.0, Portland 28.0, York 12.0, Cumberland B 3.0, Xavier B 3.0, Marshwood B 1.0, Scarborough B 1.0, Belfast B 1.0

Championship Finals

106:  Ronan Marino (Xavier) def. Ryan Jack (Danbury) 1-0; 113:  Leo Amabile (Massabesic) def. Ben Leblanc (Danbury) Pin at 6:53 (OT); 120:  Jakob Camacho (Danbury) def. Dylan Musgrave (Timberlane A) Tech Fall 23-8; 126:  Connor McGonagle (Timberlane A) def. Caleb Austin (Mountain Valley) Major Dec. 11-1; 132:  Noah Lang (Camden Hills) def. Shaun Williams (Danbury) Pin at 1:39; 138: Brad Beaulieu (Marshwood) def. Cody Lewis (Timberlane A) 6-0; 145:  Justin Berube (Timberlane A) def. Eddie DeRoche (Mountain Valley) 5-3; 152:  Matt Caverly (Marshwood) def. Noah Tougas (Cumberland) 14-7; 160:  Ryan Devivo (Xavier) def. Sam Anderson (Sanford) Pin at 3:40; 170:  Dylan Tremblay (Timberlane A) def. John Hayes (Cumberland) 7-0; 182:  Steven Blaisdell (Timberlane A) def. Jacob Waterman (Belfast) Pin at 2:43; 195:  Jacob Post (Timberlane A) def. Noah Schneider (Massabesic) Win by Inj Def; 220:  Andrew Marquis (Danbury) def. Ryan Cole (Timberlane A) Pin at 1:59; 285:  Aaron Wilcox (Cumberland) def. Noah Beaulieu (Timberlane A) 4-1

Consolation Finals

106:  Barret Kappler (Timberlane A) def. Nick Roeger (Timberlane B) Pin at 2:56; 113:  Taylor Donovan (Timberlane A) def. Liam Coomey (Marshwood) Pin at 1:35; 120:  James Lunt (Xavier) def. Josh Wheeler (North Providence) Major Dec. 13-2; 126:  Kyle Fields (Danbury) def. Antonio Pallaria (Timberlane B) 6-1; 132: Robbie Pinault (Timberlane A) def. Chase Curry (Belfast) 5-2; 138:  Grant Barber (Xavier) def. Josiah Garcia (Biddeford) 3-1; 145:  AJ Kovacs (Danbury) def. Jeremy Sendrowski (Scarborough) Major Dec. 10-2; 152:  Brandon Berube (Timberlane A) def. Cody Mains (Bonny Eagle) 5-3; 160:  Zack Elowitch (Portland) def. Malik Sangare (Cumberland) 8-1; 170:  Dylan Strong; (Marshwood) def. Alex Vokey (Camden Hills) Pin at 3:56; 182:  Jake Constantine (Danbury) def. Austin Locke (Marshwood) 4-3; 195:  James Thompson; (Marshwood) def. Kaream Sangare (Cumberland) 2-0; 220:  Mathew Carroll (Massabesic) def. Nick Works (Sanford) Pin at 3:58; 285:  Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) def. Zach Eastman (Marshwood) Pin at 1:54

Fifth place Finals

106:  Dominic DeFalco (Noble) def. Brandon Sandler (Marshwood) Win by Forfeit; 113:  Dominick Pasanante (Cumberland) def. Brenden Bruns (Belfast) Pin at 1:46; 120:  Matthew Thompson (Marshwood) def. Kameron Porcaro (Cumberland) Pin at 2:44; 126:  Matt Leroux (Xavier) def. Tyler Fitz (Bonny Eagle) Major Dec. 11-0; 132:  David Spinney (Marshwood) def. Jeremy Batista (Cumberland) Win by Forfeit; 138:  Chris Pilcher (Noble) def. Drew Kelly (Camden Hills) Win by Inj Def; 145:  Jake Holland (Xavier) def. Kaden Harrison-Billiat (Camden Hills) Major Dec. 15-7; 152:  Mathew Pooler (Massabesic) def. Dylan Sousa (Xavier) 18-11; 160:  Gino Baratta (Danbury) def. Dylan Hughes (Timberlane A) Pin at 2:48; 170:  Jesse Pellitier (Mountain Valley) def. Issac Plante (Sanford) Pin at 2:45; 182:  David Symmes (North Providence) def. Brandon Avery (Biddeford) 5-0; 195:  Darin Buono (Mountain Valley) def. Nick Symmes (North Providence) 6-0; 220:  Travis Tran (Belfast) def. Trey Burnham (Biddeford) 3-1; 285:  Lincoln Andrews (Scarborough) def. Anthony Sanborn (Belfast) 6-5

Nokomis Warrior Clash

At Newport

Championship Finals

Skowhegan 140, Dirigo 122, Oxford Hills 110, Foxcroft Academy 110, Wells 109, Nokomis 90, Westbrook/Gorham 65, Dexter 44, Madison 26, Cheverus 26, Mt. Blue 24, Maine Central Institute 23.50, Mount View 19, Messalonskee 14, Monmouth Academy 13, Foxcroft B 10

106: Caleb Carroll, Nokomis dec. Nicco Pappalardo, Westbrook/Gorham, 7-2; 113: Cody Craig, Skowhegan tech. fall Josh Brown, Nokomis, 18-3; 120: Richard Oberg, Skowhegan pinned Jaden David, Oxford Hills, 2:24; 126: ZyAnthony Moss, MCI dec. Marcus Caudill, Foxcroft, 1-0; 132: RJ Nelson, Foxcroft major dec. Jon Wainwright, Dirigo, 8-0; 138: Samson Sirois, Skowhegan dec. Cullen Cummings, Wells, 10-6; 145: Cooper Holland, Skowhegan dec. Tyler Beem, Dexter, 3-2; 152: Hunter White, Dirigo dec. Quinton Richards, Nokomis, 11-8; 160: Bryce Whittemore, Dirigo pinned Dawson Stevens, Oxford Hills, 3:30; 170: Jon Bell, Skowhegan major dec. Elijah Ames, Foxcroft, 13-4; 182: Michael Wrigley, Wells dec. Nolan DeGroot, Dirigo, 6-3; 195: Nolan Potter, Wells major dec. Dalton Berry, Dirigo, 10-1; 220; Seth Padelford, Madison dec. Sean MacCormack-Kuhman, Wells, 7-3; 285: Zeb Leavitt, Cheverus dec. Stephen Foster, Westbrook/Gorham, 6-1

Consolation Finals

106: Justin Wing, Dexter pinned Rico Ayala, Foxcroft, 2:32; 113: Victor Verrill, Dirigo pinned Jagger Bullen, Mt Blue, 4:52; 120: Ryan Shackley, Westbrook/Gorham pinned Devin Bickford, Wells, 2:32; 126: Josh Burgess, Wells dec. Josh Tatlock, Foxcroft B, 7-0; 132: Mark Ward, Mt View dec. Gage Stone, Dexter, 4-0; 138: Jacob Diamond, Foxcroft dec. Cole Dunham, Oxford Hills, 5-3 OT; 145: Colin Woodhead, Dirigo by injury forfeit Dustin Simmons, Foxcroft; 152: Drew Peters, Wells dec. Hayden Nile, Mt Blue, 5-1; 160: David Wilson, Nokomis dec. Austin Pelletier, Messalonskee, 7-0; 170: Jason Paradis, Oxford Hills technical fall Theo Burns, Westbrook/Gorham, 19-2; 182: Johnathon Nadeau, Skowhegan pinned Zuka Mabior, Oxford Hills, 2:37; 195: James Boyd, Nokomis pinned Daniel Laweryson, Skowhegan, 2:42; 220: Jeff Worster, Oxford Hills pinned Drew Blundon, Monmouth, :26; 285: Matt Storer, Foxcroft pinned Jamal Hill, Oxford Hills, 2:54

 

