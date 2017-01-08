North Korea claims it can test-launch ICBM at any time

SEOUL — North Korea declared Sunday it can test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile at any time from any location set by leader Kim Jong Un, saying a hostile U.S. policy is to blame for its arms development.

Kim said Jan. 1 that his nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.

“The ICBM will be launched anytime and anywhere determined by the supreme headquarters of the DPRK,” an unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by the official KCNA news agency, using the acronym for the country’s name.

North Korea is formally known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said Sunday that North Korea’s nuclear weapons capabilities and ballistic missile defense programs constitute a “serious threat” to the United States, and that the U.S. was prepared to shoot down a North Korean missile launch or test.

“We only would shoot them down … if it was threatening, that is if it were coming toward our territory or the territory of our friends and allies,” Carter said during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program.

The U.S. said Jan. 5 that North Korea had demonstrated a “qualitative” improvement in its nuclear and missile capabilities after an unprecedented level of tests last year.

North Korea has been testing rocket engines and heat-shields for an intercontinental ballistic missile while developing the technology to guide a missile after re-entry into the atmosphere following a lift-off, experts have said.

While Pyongyang is close to a test, it is likely to take years to perfect the weapon, according to the experts.

Once fully developed, a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile could threaten the continental U.S., which is around 5,500 miles away. Intercontinental ballistic missiles have a minimum range of about 3,400 miles, but some are designed to travel 6,200 miles or further.

President-elect Donald Trump responded to Kim’s comments on an intercontinental ballistic missile test by declaring in a tweet last week that “It won’t happen!”

A U.S. State Department spokesman said last week that the U.S. does not believe that North Korea is capable of mounting a nuclear warhead on a ballistic missile.

North Korea has been under United Nations sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests. The sanctions were tightened last month after Pyongyang conducted its fifth and largest nuclear test on Sept. 9.

“The U.S. is wholly to blame for pushing the DPRK to have developed ICBM as it has desperately resorted to anachronistic policy hostile toward the DPRK for decades to encroach upon its sovereignty and vital rights,” KCNA quoted the spokesman as saying.

“Anyone who wants to deal with the DPRK would be well advised to secure a new way of thinking after having clear understanding of it,” the spokesman said, according to KCNA.