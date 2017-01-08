Former Iranian President Rafsanjani dies of heart attack at age 82

DUBAI — Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died in hospital in Tehran where he was taken after suffering a heart attack Sunday. He was 82.

State-run Press TV said Rafsanjani died despite efforts by doctors to save him.

Residents said a crowd gathered outside the hospital where Rafsanjani was taken in the Tajrish neighborhood in northern Tehran.

Rafsanjani was an influential figure in Iran, and he headed the Expediency Council, a body that is intended to resolve disputes between the parliament and the Guardian Council. He also was a member of the Assembly of Experts, the clerical body that selects the supreme leader, Iran’s most powerful figure.

Rafsanjani has been described as “a pillar of the Islamic revolution.” His pragmatic policies — economic liberalization, better relations with the West and empowering Iran’s elected bodies — appealed to many Iranians but he was despised by hardliners.

His death is a big blow to moderates and reformists, depriving them of their most influential supporter in the Islamic establishment.

Since 2009, he and his family have faced criticism over their support for the opposition movement that lost that year’s disputed election to former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.