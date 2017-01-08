A man dies in China house fire

By CBS 13
Posted Jan. 08, 2017, at 10:19 a.m.

CHINA, Maine — A man died after a fire ripped through a house in China early Sunday morning.

Firefighters discovered the man’s body around 1 a.m. Sunday when they responded to the blaze at the house off Mayflower Lane near Three Mile Pond, which was discovered by a plow truck driver, according to the Maine fire marshal’s office.

The victim’s name was withheld as officials worked to notify relatives.

The fire remained under investigation Sunday, with a team from the fire marshal’s office working at the scene to determine a cause.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. LePage budget would cut 500 state jobs, shift Maine to flat tax by 2020LePage budget would cut 500 state jobs, shift Maine to flat tax by 2020
  2. 3 Mainers recount Fort Lauderdale airport shooting3 Mainers recount Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
  3. Maine avoids blizzard but snow to fall over interior and coastMaine avoids blizzard but snow to fall over interior and coast
  4. Up to 5 inches of snow expected in coastal, western MaineUp to 5 inches of snow expected in coastal, western Maine
  5. Clara Swan, an icon of Husson University, dies at 104Clara Swan, an icon of Husson University, dies at 104