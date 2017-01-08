A man dies in China house fire

CHINA, Maine — A man died after a fire ripped through a house in China early Sunday morning.

Firefighters discovered the man’s body around 1 a.m. Sunday when they responded to the blaze at the house off Mayflower Lane near Three Mile Pond, which was discovered by a plow truck driver, according to the Maine fire marshal’s office.

The victim’s name was withheld as officials worked to notify relatives.

The fire remained under investigation Sunday, with a team from the fire marshal’s office working at the scene to determine a cause.