Horford carries Celtics past 76ers

BOSTON — Al Horford got hot at just the right time Friday night.

The Celtics’ first major free-agent signee scored five points in the first three quarters but then scored 14 in the fourth, including his fourth 3-pointer of the quarter with 17.2 seconds left that gave Boston to a 110-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Horford, who finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, was 2-for-9 from the floor through three quarters but then hit three 3-pointers and a two for 11 straight points for his team in a 3:01 span. He then hit the winner as the Celtics rallied from behind to their third straight win, their ninth in the last 11 games.

Isaiah Thomas, who had 24 points, put the Celtics, playing the first of two homes in as many nights, ahead by four with a 3-pointer with 2:19 left. The lead was three when he hit a foul away from the ball free throw with 1:43 left. But Gerald Henderson hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:24 remaining and Embiid nailed two free throws with 28.7 seconds remaining.

After a near Boston steal, Ersan Ilyasova missed an off-balance jumper, Amir Johnson grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Joel Embiid, who fouled out. Johnson made 1 of 2 from the line with 6.3 seconds remaining. Ilyasova air-balled a three, Boston getting the ball out of bounds at 2.7.

With chants of “M-V-P” ringing out from the crowd, Thomas hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining and the Celtics had their second narrow win in as many tries against Philly this season, their ninth straight, fifth at home, in the series.

Avery Bradley led the Celtics (22-14) with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Marcus Smart had 14 points and eight assists off the bench.

Embiid, whose minutes were to be limited because he had been sick Thursday, was a beast through most of 26 minutes, with 23 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Ilyasova (8-for-21, 4-for-14 from 3-point range) scored 20, Gerald Henderson had 18 and local product Nerlens Noel 13 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers, who fell to 9-25 in their failure to record their first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Celtics went 19-for-40 from 3-point range and had 28 assists on 35 baskets.

After leading by as many as 14, the Sixers led by nine at the half. They got the lead back up to 13 1:17 into the second half, but the Celtics started coming back — Embiid picking up four fouls in the quarter, two of them within 16 seconds.

NOTES: Rookie F Ben Simmons, who has yet to make his NBA debut as he rehabs a broken right foot, traveled with the Sixers for the first time but still hasn’t been cleared for full contact. He worked out before Friday night’s game. … Philadelphia C Joel Embiid said he wanted to guard 5-9 Isaiah Thomas. “I think it’s a reflection of how he sees himself,” said coach Brett Brown. “I think it’s a reflection of an attitude that I appreciate.” … Boston C Tyler Zeller missed his third straight game, the second with illness, and won’t play Saturday night, either. … The Celtics host the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday, giving them home games on two straight nights for the first time in a full season since the first two games of the 1978-79 campaign. They also had two home back-to-backs in 1998-99, but that was a work stoppage-shortened season. … The Sixers are at Brooklyn in the battle for last place in the Eastern Conference on Sunday. … The Celtics observed a moment of silence for those affected by the shooting in Fort Lauderdale.