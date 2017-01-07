Police search for man accused of robbing Naples bank

NAPLES, Maine — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a bank robbery suspect.

Police said he robbed the Norway Savings Bank at 61 Roosevelt Trail in Naples on Friday.

Deputies arrived within minutes, but, the suspect had already fled. Bank staff reported that a man entered the bank demanding cash. The man claimed to have a weapon, however, no weapon was displayed. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled the bank through the front doors.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing black pants, a blue sweatshirt, dark knit hat, and winter gloves with the letter “R” on them. The suspect had a red scarf wrapped around his face. He is estimated to be about 40-50 years old with a possible beard. His face was heavily concealed by the use of a knit hat and winter scarf.

Upon exiting the bank, the man jumped over a guardrail in the parking lot. The suspect then ran down a steep, snow covered embankment to an awaiting vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Roosevelt Trail. The suspect vehicle is described as an older model, gray or silver compact car. The vehicle fled headed east on Roosevelt Trail, toward Casco.

Anyone with information should call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 893-2810 or the FBI at 774-9322.