Clara Swan, an icon of Husson University, dies at 104

BANGOR, MAINE: Gerry Palmer (right) laughs with Clara Swan during Swan's 104th birthday celebration at Husson University's Beardsley Meeting House in Bangor on April 28, 2016.
BANGOR, Maine — Clara Swan, one of Husson University’s most esteemed graduates and former employees, has died.

Husson spokesman Eric Gordon said the university was notified of Swan’s death on Saturday. He did not yet have information about when and where she died, or about funeral arrangements.

Swan graduated from Brewer High School in 1930 as valedictorian and went on to attend the Maine School of Commerce, today known as Husson University.

After teaching for five years, she earned degrees from the University of Maine and American International College before returning to Husson, where she taught and served as an administrator for 34 years and coached women’s basketball for 19 years.

Two years ago, former UMaine women’s basketball standout Emily Ellis broke ground on an apartment complex development near Husson University. She named it after Swan, recognizing her influence on the school and its legacy.

