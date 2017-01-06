UMaine women host UMBC; men’s team in Baltimore

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. MARYLAND BALTIMORE COUNTY

Time, site: Saturday, noon, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 7-9 (0-1 America East); UMBC 5-9 (0-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 15-11, UMaine 72-38 on 2/6/16

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (14 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals), 6-2 F Laia Sole (9.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg), 5-11 G Blanca Millan (7.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.75 spg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (7.1 ppg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (6.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.6 apg), 6-1 Fr. F Fanny Wadling (4.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg); UMBC — 5-10 G Taylor McCarley (12.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.7 apg), 5-9 G Tyler Moore (10.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.3 spg), 6-1 F Pandora Wilson (10.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg), 5-8 G Laura Castaldo (10.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.5 spg), 6-1 F Lakiah Sims (8.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg)

Game notes: The good news is that the first 2,000 fans will receive a “Gettin Sigi With It” T-shirt to honor the Black Bears’ first-team All-America East guard. The bad news is Koizar is listed as doubtful with a leg injury. UMaine sorely missed her in Wednesday’s 55-52 loss at Vermont. Head coach Richard Barron will miss the game due to medical leave for an undisclosed illness, so associate head coach Amy Vachon will call the shots. UMBC’s Moore is a two-time AE Rookie of the Week and fellow freshman Oliver had 26 points in a 69-62 loss to Binghamton on Wednesday. McCarley was an all-league first-team pick a year ago and Wilson was a second-teamer. Wilson has missed five games this season. UMaine will have to protect the ball and be more aggressive on the boards to earn some second-chance points and limit UMBC’s second-chance opportunities. The Black Bears will also must have better shot selection.

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. MARYLAND BALTIMORE COUNTY

Time, site: Sunday, noon, RAC Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

Records: UMaine 4-12 (0-1 America East); UMBC 10-7 (1-0)

Series, last meeting: UMBC leads 15-12, UMBC 83-79 on 2/6/16

Key players: Maine — 6-2 G Wes Myers (14.8 ppg), 6-0 G Ryan Bernstein (4.1 ppg, 2.7 apg), 6-8 F Marko Pirovic (7.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg), 6-2 G Austin Howard (7.9 ppg, .532 3-pt. FG pct.), 6-0 G Aaron Calixte (7.1 ppg); UMBC — 6-2 G Jairus Lyles (21.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg), 6-6 G Joe Sherburne (14.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, .543 FG pct., .547 3-pt. FC pct.), 6-8 G Will Darley (13.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg), 5-8 G K.J. Maura (8.4 ppg, 4.0 apg)

Game notes: UMaine hits the road in search of its first conference victory, and will be challenged by a UMBC squad which has won three of its last four games. Its only setback came against Virginia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Black Bears’ defense will be challenged against a Retrievers’ team that defeated Binghamton 85-71 in its conference opener. Myers is coming off a 30-point effort in the Black Bears’ 90-77 loss Vermont on Thursday. UMBC is averaging 82.8 points per game while shooting at a 40-percent clip from 3-point range, so UMaine will have to be aggressive in defending the perimeter and collecting rebounds. Vermont scored 21 points off UMaine turnovers and 54 points in the paint on Thursday so the Black Bears must take care of the basketball better and protect the rim. UMBC is 6-1 at home this season.