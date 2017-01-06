UMaine hosting 39th Old Timer’s Hockey Tournament

The University of Maine and Alfond Arena will host the 39th annual Old Timer’s Hockey Tournament in March, the university announced Friday.

The tournament is scheduled for March 24-26, and each team is guaranteed three games.

All players, including goaltenders, must be age 35 or older, and the tournament will use a round-robin, single-elimination format.

Games will consist of two minutes of warmup time and three 17-minute running-time periods.

The fee is $750 per team, and rosters will be limited to 16 players, or three lines and one goaltender.

Slapshots and checking will not be allowed, and all players must wear a helmet.

Copies of team rosters and a $350 deposit are due on Feb. 24. Checks should be made out to the University of Maine, and the nonrefundable deposit guarantees a team a spot in the tournament.

The remaining $400 will be due in full before the start of the team’s first game, and players should have identification ready for age verification.

Only eight teams will be accepted for the tournament, and team captains must supply a photocopy of each player’s driver’s license along with the completed team roster.

For additional information, call Andrew Mahoney, UMaine coordinator of athletic facilities and special events, at 581-1074.