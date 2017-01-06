McIntyre helps Hampden boys basketball team hold off Brewer

BREWER, Maine — Ian McIntyre was an integral part of Hampden Academy’s basketball success in an understated way each of his first two years on an otherwise veteran Broncos squad.

Now he’s the veteran leader, and playing that way.

The 6-foot-5 junior center scored 15 of his game-high 25 points during the fourth quarter Friday night as undefeated Hampden held off Brewer 65-54 in a Class A North battle of rivals.

McIntyre rarely touched the ball during the first three quarters thanks in part to a solid game plan by Brewer that shaded multiple defenders toward him anytime he and the basketball were in the same area code.

But after McIntyre managed just one shot attempt during the third quarter, Hampden coach Russ Bartlett insisted that his young squad get the Broncos’ big man the ball in the final period, and the results were virtual perfection.

McIntyre made all four of his field-goal tries and all nine of his free-throw tries during the game’s final eight minutes as Hampden improved its record to 8-0 by maintaining a cushion it had built by jumping out to a 9-2 lead in the game’s first four minutes.

“We needed to make sure Ian touched the basketball,” said Bartlett. “I have no problem with us taking 3-point shots after he touches it because usually that collapses the defense, but they sped us a little bit and we I don’t think we realized it was happening, and we played basically the whole third quarter without him touching the ball.

“We can’t be successful in huge games with us doing that.”

McIntyre finished the night 8 for 8 from the field and 9 of 11 from the line to go with eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Freshman guard Bryce Lausier made 4 of 7 from 3-point range en route to a 13-point night for the Broncos, while junior guard Johnny Wolfington scored nine points and sophomore swingman Kory Winch and junior forward Tommy Raye each added eight.

Raye also contributed three fourth-quarter assists to McIntyre and a decisive 3-pointer after a Brewer timeout that gave Hampden a 58-44 cushion.

“Coming down the stretch we made the plays and Tommy Raye played phenomenal in the fourth quarter delivering the basketball,” said Bartlett. “And I thought the 3 he hit from the corner was the backbreaker.”

Senior guard Cam Wood scored 13 points for Brewer, which fell to 3-6 after suffering its fifth straight loss. Junior swingman Kobe Rogerson added 12 points while senior guard Michael Bailey had 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Three-pointers by Lausier and Wolfington helped stake Hampden to its 9-2 lead, and that duo combined for 17 first-half points to go with eight more from McIntyre as the Broncos grabbed a 33-20 halftime advantage.

But the Broncos struggled coming out of the locker room after the break, committing eight third-quarter turnovers while scoring just seven points.

That provided Brewer an opening, and Rogerson hit a 3-pointer and made three free throws after being fouled on another 3-point attempt to help draw the Witches within 40-33 entering the final period.

McIntyre began the fourth quarter with a low-post basket, and it was a sign of things to come for while Brewer could match his scoring at times the Witches couldn’t stop the Hampden big man and thus couldn’t draw any closer as the Broncos secured their 30th consecutive regular-season victory.