Former Bruins player Ray Bourque, NHL legends to appear in Bangor

Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque, along with seven other former National Hockey League players, will be appearing for a meet-and-greet next weekend at the Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway in Bangor.

Bourque and the other players, including 2016 NHL All-Star game Most Valuable Player John Scott, will meet fans and sign autographs from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the casino’s Sound Stage Lounge.

Other players appearing in Bangor include former Bruin Bob Sweeney, four-time NHL All-Star Al Iafrate, 12-year NHL veteran Darren Langdon, former Bruin Chris “Knuckles” Nilan, 16-year veteran Darius Kasparaitis and two-time NHL All-Star Dennis Maruk.

“Hockey is about as synonymous with Maine as lobster and blueberries,” said Jose Flores, general manager of Hollywood Casino, in a press release. “To have this group of hockey legends in the Sound Stage Lounge with another sports fan favorite on all of our televisions in the playoffs is going to make Hollywood Casino the epicenter of New England sports in Maine on Saturday night.”

Bourque spent 21 seasons in Boston before ending his career with the Colorado Avalanche, and winning his first and only Stanley Cup championship in his final NHL game.

He is the NHL’s all-time leader among defensemen in goals (410), assists (1,169) and points (1,579).

Scott played for seven NHL teams between 2009 and 2016 and finished his career with the Montreal Canadiens. In addition to being last winter’s All-Star Game MVP, he captained the Pacific Division squad.

While there is no cover charge to get into the event, attendees must be 21 years old to gain access to the casino.