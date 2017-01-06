The yeas and nays: How Maine’s congressional representatives voted this week

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with roll call votes this week, the House also re-elected Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, as its speaker. It also passed the following measures by voice vote: the Taxpayers Right-To-Know Act, to provide taxpayers with an annual report disclosing the cost and performance of government programs and areas of duplication among them; the Presidential Library Donation Reform Act, to require information on contributors to presidential library fundraising organizations; the GAO Access and Oversight Act, to ensure the Government Accountability Office has adequate access to information; and the Thoroughly Investigating Retaliation Against Whistleblowers Act, to reauthorize the Office of Special Counsel.

House Votes

House vote 1

RULES FOR 115th CONGRESS: The House has passed a bill, sponsored by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, to adopt rules for the 115th Congress, including fines for representatives who make recordings or broadcasts on the House floor.

A supporter, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, called the rules an effort to “streamline House processes, increase transparency and improve accountability.”

An opponent, Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Massachusetts, called it “a backdoor effort to move away from the Affordable Care Act” and undo improvements to health care and health insurance under President Barack Obama’s administration.

The vote was 234 yeas to 193 nays. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, gave a nay vote, and Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-2nd District, gave a yea vote.

House vote 2

REVIEWING EXECUTIVE REGULATIONS: The House has passed the Midnight Rules Relief Act, sponsored by Rep. Darrell E. Issa, R-California. The bill would amend the Congressional Review Act to allow Congress to review legislation that dismisses multiple executive agency regulations proposed in the last months of a given president’s term.

Issa said that by replacing the current practice of being able to review only one regulation at a time, the bill would give Congress greater oversight of the steadily increasing regulatory state, controlled by the president, and the harmful regulations it adopts.

An opponent, Rep. Hank Johnson Jr., D-Georgia, said the bill sought to overturn regulations that improve health care and make financial reforms that protect against another financial crisis.

The vote was 238 yeas to 184 nays. Pingree gave a nay vote, and Poliquin gave a yea vote.

House vote 3

ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS: The House has passed a resolution, sponsored by Rep. Edward R. Royce, R-California, objecting to the recent U.N. Security Council resolution rebuking Israel for building settlements in the West Bank.

Royce called the resolution a one-sided effort to blame Israel, without also addressing the Palestinian Authority’s incitement of hatred and violence against Israeli citizens.

An opponent, Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Massachusetts, said U.S. agreement with the resolution reflected a long-standing U.S. policy of strongly opposing the expansion of settlements and the demolition of Palestinian homes in the West Bank.

The vote was 342 yeas to 80 nays. Pingree gave a nay vote, and Poliquin gave a yea vote.

House vote 4

OFFSETTING NEW REGULATIONS: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Luke Messer, R-Indiana, to the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act. The amendment would require federal agencies proposing new regulations to offset the cost of those regulations with the repeal or amend of existing regulations.

Messer said the one-in one-out approach to regulation had proved successful in other countries, and it would put the government “on a path to reduce the amount of red tape that our businesses and the American people deal with every day.”

An amendment opponent, Rep. Hank Johnson Jr., D-Georgia, said it would impede new regulations to protect public health and safety and “create needless regulatory and legal uncertainty.”

The vote, on Jan. 5, was 235 yeas to 185 nays. Pingree gave a nay vote, and Poliquin gave a yea vote.

House vote 5

REVIEWING PAST REGULATIONS: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, to the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act. The amendment would require congressional approval within 10 years of major rules adopted by federal agencies in order for those rules to remain in effect after the 10 years have passed.

King said the amendment would have Congress fulfill its constitutional duty to review regulatory actions by the executive branch.

An amendment opponent, Rep. Hank Johnson Jr., D-Georgia, said it would “hurt the health, safety and well-being of the people” by undermining regulations that benefit the country, for the benefit of corporations and financiers.

The vote was 230 yeas to 193 nays. Pingree gave a nay vote, and Poliquin gave a yea vote.

House vote 6

CONGRESS AND REGULATORY REVIEWS: The House has passed the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act, sponsored by Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia. The bill would require federal agencies to make public information about proposed regulations, and require congressional approval of major rules, defined as any rule with an annual cost of at least $100 million.

Collins said congressional review would return the government to the proper position of reserving legislative powers to Congress by stopping nameless bureaucrats from regulating Americans without oversight.

An opponent, Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Massachusetts, called the bill “one additional tool for the wealthy and powerful to delay and destroy commonsense consumer protections.”

The vote was 237 yeas to 187 nays. Pingree gave a nay vote, and Poliquin gave a yea vote.

Senate votes

Senate vote 1

2017 BUDGET: The Senate has agreed to a motion to begin considering a resolution to set forth a government budget for fiscal 2017, and outline budget levels for fiscal 2018 through fiscal 2026.

A supporter, Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, said its measures to replace the health care reform law would be beginning steps toward repairing the country’s “broken health care system” by increasing consumers’ control of their health insurance.

An opponent, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, said the resolution sought to derail the successes achieved by the health care reform law and would provide tax breaks to undeserving, wealthy special interest groups.

The vote was 51 yeas to 48 nays. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, gave a yea vote, and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, gave a nay vote.

Senate vote 2

OBAMACARE AND THE BUDGET: The Senate has rejected a motion to waive a budgetary point of order against an amendment sponsored by Sen. Timothy Kaine, D-Virginia, to a resolution to set forth a government budget for fiscal 2017. The amendment would have established obstacles to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Kaine said his amendment sought to maintain Obamacare’s successes in expanding health insurance coverage and benefits for millions of Americans.

An amendment opponent, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, said it would block efforts to reverse Obamacare’s harmful impacts on the cost, availability and comprehensiveness of health insurance.

The vote to waive the point of order was 48 yeas to 52 nays. Collins gave a nay vote, and King gave a yea vote.