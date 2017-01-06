I went to Mexico to teach educators and gained new perspective on my work in Maine

This summer I had the opportunity to travel to Morelia, Mexico, to help teachers better teach English to their students. The trip was all thanks to the University of Maine’s Intensive English Institute, and I couldn’t wait. But as is often the case, my class ended up teaching me a valuable lesson: one of gratitude.

Morelia is the capital of the central Mexican state of Michoacan and about 2½ hours from Mexico City. Morelia is rich in history, with buildings more than 400 years old and a standing aqueduct built in the 17th century to bring water to the city.

The teachers in Morelia have been mandated to teach English to their students. With limited resources and little parental support for the need to learn English, their job is daunting. Dedicated to their students, 20 Morelian teachers attended a three-week course at Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolas de Hidalgo, led by a small group of teachers from Maine.

Each Maine educator created lessons and provided resources that would be helpful and enjoyable for the teacher and the learner. My job was to share my experiences with using technology to make connections with classrooms and experts around the world. There are so many engaging learning opportunities that are available to schools with the use of programs such as Skype and Google Hangout.

Being an American during our country’s current presidential race brought political questions that could determine if there would be a barrier between teacher and student. The first question I was asked had to do with whether I supported Donald Trump. I looked into the eyes of fear and hurt as I conveyed my humanitarian beliefs. I will never forget that moment.

I taught two lessons during the last week of the course. My first lesson incorporated the use of a geography game created by teachers called Mystery Skype, or Mystery Hangout. Because school was not in session in the United States, we met remotely with a teacher as opposed to a classroom of students. We used maps and asked yes-or-no questions in English to try to determine each other’s location. The game required the learners to use English to read, speak, listen and problem solve.

After my class of teachers discovered the location of Arkansas, there was time to ask questions and communicate in a way that connected people on both sides of the camera. The opportunity to converse after a mystery Skype is probably more valuable to me than the actual game. Through video conferencing we get the chance to meet and talk with people from all parts of the world, providing them with the opportunity to develop an appreciation for cultural diversity. During this time participants learn that although they may sound or look different they share many commonalities.

My second lesson occurred on the last night of the course. The university closed for a break, so we held class at the inn that was our home while in Morelia. I wanted the teachers to learn how video conferencing can be used to connect with experts on a variety of topics.

We met with children’s author, Mariana Llanos. Mariana was born in Argentina but she is now a U.S. citizen. She demonstrated how they could use children’s literature and the art of writing to learn English. Mariano read one of her books, talked about her writing process and provided opportunity for discussion. She graciously offered to meet with the classrooms of every teacher in the room.

I headed back to the United States the following day. My takeaway from this experience was extensive. I met the hardest working and most dedicated group of teachers I’ve ever met. They were so appreciative of our efforts and welcomed us into their lives. Each one of them was working two or three jobs to provide for their families.

To give you an example of why they worked extra jobs, one of the teachers had been working in a town an hour away that was run by the drug cartel. It was a dangerous commute, and he had to remain on the school campus while there. I was told that during this time he was making big bucks — the equivalent of $10 per hour.

The teachers also worked other jobs to have a steady income because they never knew when their checks for teaching would arrive. They knew they would eventually be paid but not when. Can you imagine working a job in the U.S. and not getting paid on your scheduled payday?

I did not see examples to back up political statements that were thrown around carelessly this election. I saw dedicated, caring, hard-working human beings whose lives and the lives of their students mattered.

With knowledge of the complaints we hear about our educational system and the day-to-day struggles that teachers face, I was reminded of just how fortunate I am to be living and teaching in the United States.

Cherrie MacInnes teaches third grade at Brewer Community School. She is the 2016 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year.