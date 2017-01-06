‘The ice is very treacherous,’ Maine Game Warden warns

GREENVILLE, Maine — There is still open water on some lakes in Maine, including parts of Moosehead, so those heading out on snowmobiles or to ice fish are being warned to be cautious by Maine Game Wardens and snowmobile clubs.

“I actually saw some open water today up in the Rockwood region,” Warden Sgt. Bill Chandler said Friday. “The ice is very treacherous in a lot of places right now still.”

Over in Jackman, there is nearly a foot of ice in spots, but certain areas are still slushy, according to Dave Jones, president of the Border Riders Sportsman’s Club.

“We have about 10 inches but you still have to be careful,” Jones said. “If you don’t know the trail, stay off it.”

He stressed that even experienced riders need to take extra precautions, especially in areas where lakes and ponds connect to streams and other moving water.

“The inlets and outlets are still slushy, so no matter how thick the ice is, it’s still dangerous,” Jones said.

Thin ice is being blamed for three separate incidents in Aroostook County that resulted in two all-terrain vehicles and a tractor falling through lake ice.

Game Warden Gary Sibley said Friday that ice thickness on many lakes in northern Aroostook County is “very spotty.”

“It’s anywhere from 3 to 12 inches,” Sibly said.

The 8 or so inches of ice on Long Pond near Jackman could not hold a Sebasticook Valley Snowmobile Club trail groomer that broke through the ice on Tuesday, Chandler said.

“They worked on it and eventually were able to get it out” Thursday night, he said.

Messages left for the snowmobile club’s president Mike Grass about damages to the groomer were not returned. On Friday, the club posted on Facebook about muddy conditions.

“Wet holes and mud still huge problem but cold weather over the weekend should help tremendously,” the club’s message reads. “Ride safe, ride smart, and stay on the marked trail. Respect our landowners. Thanks.”

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has posted ice thickness guidelines that say to stay off ice that is 2 inches thick or less. At 4 inches, ice fishing or other activities on foot are allowed, and 5 inches of ice can typically handle snowmobiles or ATVs, the website states.

“Remember that these thicknesses are merely guidelines for new, clear, solid ice,” the DIF&W site states. “Many factors other than thickness can cause ice to be unsafe.”

Temperatures dropped below freezing a few weeks back, but then it snowed, giving the ice that formed a blanket, Chandler said.

“The snow has also created a lot of slush conditions in the coves and inlets,” the game warden said.

Know the trail, be prepared with appropriate clothing, extra gas and a way to communicate and let others know where you are going, Chandler suggested. He also said that the best way to stay safe is to check before going out on the ice.

“And don’t get into a failed sense of security just because there is an snowmobile track in front of you,” the game warden said. “Definitely check as you go.”

Subzero temperatures are expected this weekend, Chandler said, and should “help button things up.”