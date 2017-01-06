US makes early finding of injury from some softwood lumber from Canada

WASHINGTON — The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a preliminary finding of injury from certain softwood lumber products from Canada.

The finding, made in a statement, follows an announcement on Dec. 16 that the commission was starting anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty investigations into the imports, after a petition from an association representing a group of U.S. lumber companies.

The action reignites a long-standing trade dispute between the two nations that in the past resulted in the United States imposing billions of dollars in tariffs on the widely used building products.