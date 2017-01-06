Lewiston man seriously injured in Brunswick crash

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Lewiston man suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when his Nissan Sentra crashed head on into a Kenworth dump truck on Old Portland Road near the intersection with Route 1.

Jesse Baum, 34, suffered trauma, according to Brunswick police. He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in fair condition Friday afternoon.

The driver of the 2001 Kenworth truck, Michael Labbe, 58, of Brunswick, was traveling south on Old Portland Road, adjacent to Route 1, just before 4 p.m. when a northbound silver 2004 Nissan Sentra drifted into oncoming traffic and struck the Kenworth head-on, according to a release from Brunswick police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy.

Labbe was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Brunswick Police Department and the Maine State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Division.