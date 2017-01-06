Connecticut man, two Bangor residents arrested in heroin-cocaine bust

BANGOR, Maine — Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents and Bangor Police Department officers raided an apartment on George Street late Thursday and arrested three people — one from Connecticut and two locals — for drug trafficking after finding heroin and crack cocaine, the agency posted on its website.

“This investigation and seizure is representative of the continued threat posed by out-of-state traffickers targeting Maine communities as a place to conduct their deadly trade, often, in conjunction with locals who allow these traffickers to set up operations in their homes,” Cmdr. Peter Arno of the MDEA said Friday in a statement. “It is a disturbing trend, but one in which MDEA is committed to dedicating all of its available resources in order to deal with.”

Roosevelt Brown, 32, of Stamford, Connecticut, and Bangor residents Lynn Cook, 52, and Thomas Anderson, 53, were charged with felony Class A trafficking in scheduled drugs.

“This charge was aggravated because 24 George St. is located within a 1,000 feet of a designated ‘drug-free safe zone,’” Arno said. The drug-free zone is near Coe Park. Cook also had seven outstanding warrants. Bail was set at $20,000 cash for each.

Five people were inside the apartment. The agents and officers found heroin and crack cocaine with a combined street value of approximately $6,000 and about $6,500 in suspected drug proceeds. The drugs and money were seized as evidence in the investigation that was started several months ago by agents assigned to the MDEA’s North Central Task Force and the Bangor Police Department.

“This investigation included the undercover purchase of crack cocaine from this residence,” Arno said.

This investigation is continuing and more arrests are possible, he added later.