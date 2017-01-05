Raiders turn to Cook for playoff opener

Oakland Raiders rookie quarterback Connor Cook will make his first career NFL start in Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans, coach Jack Del Rio announced Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Cook has a total of 30 snaps in his NFL career, all in the regular-season finale when he replaced Matt McGloin, who left Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury.
Cook was 14 of 21 for 150 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble against the Broncos.
Cook will become the first quarterback in NFL history whose first start comes in the playoffs. The Raiders had no other choice with Pro Bowler Derek Carr out with a broken leg and McGloin’s shoulder injury causing him to miss practice. Cook, a fourth-round pick from Michigan State, was the Raiders’ No. 3 quarterback for 15 games this season.
Savage won’t be Texans backup QB vs. Raiders
Quarterback Tom Savage remains in the NFL’s concussion and will not back up Brock Osweiler in Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against Oakland.
O’Brien said there was still a chance Savage could play but confirmed Brandon Weeden will be active as the backup quarterback at NRG Stadium.
Weeden was active for only two games this season when Savage missed time with an elbow injury. Texans coach Bill O’Brien named Osweiler as the starter on Tuesday over Savage, who sustained a concussion in Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Caldwell to return as Lions coach
The Detroit Lions will keep coach Jim Caldwell through at least next season, ending speculation as the team prepares for Saturday’s wild-card game.
The Lions put any rumors to rest by confirming Caldwell will return for a fourth season in 2017 no matter what happens in the playoff game on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.
Caldwell is 27-21 in three seasons since taking over in 2014, guiding the Lions to the playoffs in two of the last three campaigns. Detroit sprinted to a 9-4 record and a two-game lead in the NFC North but stumbled to three straight losses — still enough to earn a wild-card spot at 9-7.
Colts’ Mathis ends career as player of week
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Robert Mathis was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17 in the final game of his career, the NFL announced.
Mathis had three tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in the Colts’ 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The NFC Defensive Player of the Week went to New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan earned the NFC offensive award. Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Bryan Anger was named NFC Special Teams Player and Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill took the AFC special teams honor.