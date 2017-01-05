One injured in Biddeford hazmat incident

By CBS 13
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 5:11 p.m.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — One person was injured during a hazmat incident Thursday afternoon at Soleras Advanced Coatings.

Firefighters had to battle a lithium fire at the Biddeford business, and a hazmat team was called in.

The person was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be injuries not considered life-threatening.

Eight firefighters also had to be taken to the hospital so they could be decontaminated.

The fire chief expects six to eight additional firefighters to be taken to the hospital so they can be decontaminated as well.

The fire was put out.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The poorest Maine school districts that pay the mostThe poorest Maine school districts that pay the most
  2. The Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homesThe Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homes
  3. Macy’s in Bangor to closeMacy’s in Bangor to close
  4. Former midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeoverFormer midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeover
  5. Maine DOT faces shortage of plow truck driversMaine DOT faces shortage of plow truck drivers

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs