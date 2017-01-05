One injured in Biddeford hazmat incident

BIDDEFORD, Maine — One person was injured during a hazmat incident Thursday afternoon at Soleras Advanced Coatings.

Firefighters had to battle a lithium fire at the Biddeford business, and a hazmat team was called in.

The person was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be injuries not considered life-threatening.

Eight firefighters also had to be taken to the hospital so they could be decontaminated.

The fire chief expects six to eight additional firefighters to be taken to the hospital so they can be decontaminated as well.

The fire was put out.