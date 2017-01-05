Controversial mining regulations going back to Maine Legislature

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection voted unanimously Thursday to provisionally adopt newly proposed state regulations governing large-scale metal mining.

The BEP’s decision means the Legislature will vote for the third time on proposed regulations developed by the state Department of Environmental Protection under a law passed in 2012. That law changed Maine’s two-decade-old mining regulations in an attempt to streamline and modernize permitting of metal mines. Such mining hasn’t occurred in Maine since 1977.

Since they were introduced publicly in September 2016, environmental groups and nearly 500 citizens have voiced opposition to the proposed regulations in public comments to the BEP. The latest version incorporates changes aimed at addressing some of the concerns about groundwater pollution and long-term contamination from large open pit mines.

“Many have asserted that no standards could be sufficiently protective,” said Melanie Loyzim, DEP deputy commissioner, referencing the public comments during a discussion with the BEP before the vote Thursday morning.

While the proposed regulations allow mining, they “provide a stringent, comprehensive approach” with “performance based standards,” Loyzim said.

The BEP also is sending a memo to the Legislature highlighting areas in the 2012 law that should be revisited and possibly changed. The law was spearheaded by Rep. John Martin of Eagle Lake in part because of an interest by Canadian forest products giant JD Irving Ltd. in potentially developing a mine for copper, zinc and other metals at Bald Mountain in Aroostook County, where the company owns industrial timberland in the North Woods.

The 2012 law replaced a 1990 law that was passed in the wake of pollution issues at the Callahan Mine in Hancock County, which closed in 1972 and is now a federal superfund site. Some legislators and mining advocates said the 1990 law essentially banned mining in Maine, while environmental groups criticize the new law as being too lax for allowing groundwater contamination in mining areas, among other things.

The Legislature had ordered the DEP to draft new rules to implement the 2012 law, but lawmakers have since twice rejected proposed regulations. Environmental groups have said that the law also limits the regulations the DEP can implement, and that it should be repealed and rewritten with stronger protections.

Based on that criticism and public comments from citizens, the BEP is sending a memo to the Legislature suggesting that lawmakers “clarify” a number of issues, including about mining and locating waste impoundments in floodplains. The board also suggests lawmakers clarify provisions of the law concerning discharges to groundwater — which environmental advocates say amount to allowing groundwater contamination — as well as clarify the DEP’s regulatory authority over mining on public lands.

In some changes adopted since a public hearing in September 2016, the DEP attempted to address a range of concerns raised by members of the public, according to Jeff Crawford, the DEP’s state implementation plan specialist.

The mining regulations provisionally adopted by the BEP include new language governing mine tailings (collections of mine processing effluent), mine waste, and long-term financial assurances for potential cleanup costs.

The proposed regulations would ban “wet tailings” impoundments with acidic-generating waste, while allowing “wet mine waste,” such as the unprocessed top layers of rocks that could be used to fill in areas of mine, such as mine shafts, during the life of the mine.

The rules would still allow open pit mining and allow mining under wetlands and water bodies.

Crawford said the revised proposal will require an independent third-party monitor to track compliance with environmental standards. The proposal also would require a company to cover all costs of cleaning up contamination from catastrophic mine failure for a minimum of 100 years, as well as remediation and restoration of air and water quality in surrounding areas.

“This addresses virtually every possible situation,” short of an “asteroid strike,” Crawford said.