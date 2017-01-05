Police arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with rifle

Billie Gregoire
Maine State Police
Billie Gregoire
By Staff Report, Journal Tribune
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 9:55 a.m.

LEBANON, Maine — When Maine State Police, with a warrant in hand, went looking for Billie Gregoire, 48, on New Year’s Day, they found him hiding in a closet.

They had received a tip that he was drunk and at a home located at 168 Upper Guinea Road in Lebanon.

When the four officers — a sergeant, a corporal and two troopers — arrived, Gregoire allegedly refused to come out of the house.

Gregoire was wanted on a warrant revoking his probation stemming from a protection from abuse order, police said in a statement.

Troopers were given permission from the homeowner to go inside and look for him.

He was located hiding in a closet, where he allegedly became uncooperative with troopers and grabbed a brown rifle case. He subsequently was removed from the closet and, after a brief struggle, was taken into custody.

Police said they later discovered that the rifle case that Gregoire grabbed contained a rifle. He was brought to the York County Jail on the warrant and charged with Class C felony possession of a firearm by a felon and Class D misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest.

State police said charges are also being explored because of the nature of the incident and Gregoire’s criminal history.

 

