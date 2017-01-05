Fort Fairfield Community Bandstand collapses from weight of snow

Heavy accumulations of snow have caused the collapse of Fort Fairfield’s Community Bandstand, a popular spot for music, events and gatherings. Town officials say it will be rebuilt.

The gazebo-shaped bandstand collapsed shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning, according to town manager Jim Risner.

Built in 2005 in a park along Fort Fairfield’s Main Street, the bandstand has been a public gathering place and major source of pride for the town.

“Public works crews noticed the bandstand had been reduced to rubble when they started plowing the most recent snow from Main Street,” Risner said in a media release.

“It is sad to see this beautiful gathering place destroyed, but the town is insured and we will do what it takes to rebuild it,” he said.

Many residents and groups in the town helped build the bandstand in the fall of 2005, and it has been a mainstay of public events, such as the Maine Potato Blossom Festival. It also has been a prime location for private events, such as as weddings.

“It certainly was a disappointing surprise this morning, but no one was hurt and no one has been left homeless,” Risner said, adding that it’s also a reminder for the community about tending to snow and ice buildup on roofs.

Central Aroostook County has received more than five feet of snow already this winter, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

“We hope this unfortunate event will spur folks to take steps to avoid a similar situation,” Risner said, urging area residents to check their roofs and clear snow where needed. “It is only early January, we are certain to get more snow over the next couple of months, so taking action now could prevent a tragedy in the near future.”