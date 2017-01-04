Ice storm in Maine cancels school for many, delays for others

BANGOR, Maine — A thin layer of ice that coated the roads early Wednesday caused schools all around the region to close for the day or open late because of treacherous driving conditions.

“There was actually a fair amount of freezing rain,” meteorologist Maureen Hastings of the National Weather Service in Caribou said of the storm that hit Maine early Wednesday. “Bangor reported 0.15 inches of ice. That glaze of ice can make traveling dangerous.”

Schools in Bangor, Brewer, Glenburn and Orrington opened one hour later than normal. Schools in Augusta, Hallowell, Orono and Princeton had two-hour delays, and some of the schools that closed included Skowhegan, Lincoln, Houlton and Searsport.

Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton said drivers in Bangor were careful.

“According to our dispatchers, it has been a slow morning regarding collisions,” Cotton said. “I would say a slow day with no serious accidents at all.”

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley said his officers dealt with a crash Tuesday night on Route 1A, “but today has been quiet … so far.”

The snow that fell on Wednesday did not amount to much, Hastings said.

“Aroostook County saw 1½ to 4 inches,” as of 8 a.m., she said, adding it was still snowing in northern Maine. Penobscot County reported an inch of snow, and Greenville in Piscataquis County reported 4 inches of snow.

More snow is expected to fall Wednesday night, the meteorologist said.

“It does look like we’ll have another round of snow tonight,” Hastings said. “We’re looking at another inch or two.”

Weather forecasters also are keeping an eye on a storm developing in the Atlantic that is moving in this direction.

“It may brush the Maine coast with a bit of snow,” Hastings said.