Standish man pleads guilty to killing his 3-month-old son

Eugene &quotCharlie" Martineau of Standish was charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the death of his 3-month-old. He pleaded guilty Wednesday morning.
WGME
Eugene "Charlie" Martineau of Standish was charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the death of his 3-month-old. He pleaded guilty Wednesday morning.
By CBS 13
Posted Jan. 04, 2017, at 12:11 p.m.

A Standish man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday morning in connection to the death of his 3-month-old son.

Eugene “Charlie” Martineau was charged with murder and manslaughter.

Police said he violently shook his son, which resulted in his death, in October of 2015.

According to the affidavit, Martineau said he was watching his son, Leo, when the baby’s body went limp.

Investigators said the baby was brought to Maine Medical Center with multiple injuries, including swelling of the brain, rib fractures and a broken ankle. He died three days later.

Leo and his twin sister were born prematurely. His sister had not been released from the hospital when Leo died. She is in state custody.

Martineau’s defense attorney said they have agreed with the state to recommend that Martineau spend 10 to 15 years in prison, followed by probation. His sentencing will likely be in the spring.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Quick action saves Brewer girl, 6, from drowning in hotel poolQuick action saves Brewer girl, 6, from drowning in hotel pool
  2. Portland is building lots of housing, just not the right kindPortland is building lots of housing, just not the right kind
  3. Trump committee invites Madawaska band to inaugurationTrump committee invites Madawaska band to inauguration
  4. Belfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with macheteBelfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with machete
  5. LePage increases pressure for school consolidationLePage increases pressure for school consolidation

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs