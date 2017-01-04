Standish man pleads guilty to killing his 3-month-old son

A Standish man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday morning in connection to the death of his 3-month-old son.

Eugene “Charlie” Martineau was charged with murder and manslaughter.

Police said he violently shook his son, which resulted in his death, in October of 2015.

According to the affidavit, Martineau said he was watching his son, Leo, when the baby’s body went limp.

Investigators said the baby was brought to Maine Medical Center with multiple injuries, including swelling of the brain, rib fractures and a broken ankle. He died three days later.

Leo and his twin sister were born prematurely. His sister had not been released from the hospital when Leo died. She is in state custody.

Martineau’s defense attorney said they have agreed with the state to recommend that Martineau spend 10 to 15 years in prison, followed by probation. His sentencing will likely be in the spring.