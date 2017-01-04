South Portland police will start using body cameras

Deputy Erica Pelletier shows off one of the body cameras worn by all members of the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office in this November 2015 file photo. The South Portland police also will start using body cameras.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Deputy Erica Pelletier shows off one of the body cameras worn by all members of the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office in this November 2015 file photo. The South Portland police also will start using body cameras.
The South Portland Police Department can be seen in this November 2016 file photo.
Jake Bleiberg | BDN
The South Portland Police Department can be seen in this November 2016 file photo.
By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter
Posted Jan. 04, 2017, at 2:36 p.m.
Last modified Jan. 04, 2017, at 3:42 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police will soon begin wearing body cameras, making the city the largest Maine municipality to adopt the technology.

The Police Department recently received a shipment of two dozen WatchGuard cameras that on-duty officers will begin wearing in the coming weeks, Chief Edward Googins said.

The technology has been at the center of the national debate over law enforcement accountability, privacy and the use of fatal force. A growing number of police departments, including some of the country’s largest, have adopted body cameras in recent years after national outcry over a string of fatal police shootings, mostly of black men, that were captured on camera.

The department has been considering the technology for more than a year in response to the national trend of police increasingly being recorded on the job, Googins said.

“Everything is recorded now,” said Googins. “This is to have that recording be from the officer’s perspective and not have to rely on someone else’s recording.”

The cameras and technology upgrades required to support them cost about $70,000. This sum was mostly paid for by the city, but the Police Department also received a federal grant to begin carrying the cameras, Googins said.

The department made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday morning and will be holding a public meeting to answer questions about the cameras on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Police in several other Maine municipalities, including Orono and Madawaska, already use body cameras. Police in WIlton, Farmington, Winslow and Gardiner also use them, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Quick action saves Brewer girl, 6, from drowning in hotel poolQuick action saves Brewer girl, 6, from drowning in hotel pool
  2. Portland is building lots of housing, just not the right kindPortland is building lots of housing, just not the right kind
  3. Trump committee invites Madawaska band to inaugurationTrump committee invites Madawaska band to inauguration
  4. Belfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with macheteBelfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with machete
  5. LePage increases pressure for school consolidationLePage increases pressure for school consolidation

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Portland