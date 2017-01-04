OUI charge against Maine jail chief will be dropped if he attends counseling, AA

WEST BATH, Maine — A charge of aggravated operating under the influence filed against the correctional administrator for Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset will be dismissed and he will plead to a lesser charge if he abides by conditions set by a judge on Tuesday.

Mark Westrum, 56, of Bath must provide proof by May 1 that he has completed counseling and must continue regular attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to the satisfaction of the district attorney’s office, according to a deferred disposition signed by Westrum, his attorney, former Lincoln County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wright, and Androscoggin County Assistant District Attorney Nathan Walsh.

If Westrum abides by the special conditions, as well as standard conditions that include refraining from further criminal conduct, no use or possession of drugs or alcohol, not being present in any business that serves alcohol and submitting to a search of his home or vehicle upon request of law enforcement, a complaint of aggravated operating under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of greater than 0.15 percent will be dismissed and Westrum will plead guilty to the lesser charge of operating under the influence, according to court documents.

In that case, he will be sentenced to the mandatory minimum $500 fine and 150-day loss of license.

Westrum has been administrator of the jail, which serves Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties, for more than eight years, and he served as sheriff in Sagadahoc County from 1993 to 2008.

Westrum was arrested the night of Oct. 8, 2016, on Front Street after Bath police Officer Mike Lever allegedly spotted his vehicle operating without lights, according to police records.

Police declined to provide specifics of the arrest and did not take a mugshot.

Westrum pleaded not guilty to OUI in November.

Westrum has been on paid administrative leave from the jail since Oct. 12.

The Lincoln and Sagadahoc Multicounty Jail Authority named Capt. James Bailey acting administrator and in December voted to compensate Bailey at the same rate as Westrum, the Lincoln County News reported.

