Fairfield mom to serve 9 years in prison for newborn’s death

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Fairfield mother accused of murder in the death her newborn son on Dec. 30, 2015, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Somerset County Superior Court to manslaughter in a plea agreement with the Maine attorney general’s office.

Kayla Stewart, 21, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with six years suspended, to be followed by four years of probation. She also was ordered to pay nearly $5,000 toward her son’s funeral expenses.

In a plea agreement with the Maine attorney general’s office, the murder charge was dismissed. The agreement called for Superior Court Justice Robert Murray to sentence her to between five and 25 years behind bars.

She has been held without bail at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison since her arrest on Jan. 22, 2016. She was indicted on one count each of murder and manslaughter in March by the Somerset County grand jury.

The remains of the baby boy, named Evan James Blood, were found Jan. 11, 2015, wrapped in a blanket and trash bags, hidden under an oil tank in the detached garage next to the mobile home where Stewart lived in Fairfield, a police affidavit said. His umbilical cord was still attached. Blood-stained bedding, paper towels and plastic gloves were found in the garage near the oil tank.

Stewart shared the home with her boyfriend, Nicholas Blood, 25, of Fairfield.

The medical examiner determined that the child was full-term, born alive and healthy. The baby was either smothered or left to die in the cold without any kind of neonatal care, according to the court document.

Police found the remains.

A DNA test determined that Blood most likely was the father of the baby boy. Blood has not been charged in connection with his son’s death. He and Stewart have a 3-year-old son who now is living with other relatives, according to previously published reports.

Stewart faced up to 30 years in prison on the manslaughter charge. If she had been convicted of murder, she would have faced between 25 years and life in prison.

