Macy’s in Bangor to close

BANGOR, Maine — The Macy’s at the Bangor Mall will be among 63 locations nationwide that will close early this spring as the retail giant looks to reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint to focus on online sales and other physical locations.

The 143,000-square-foot Bangor store opened in 1998 and has 65 employees, according to a company statement issued Wednesday.

The retailer announced in August that it would close about 100 stores nationwide in 2017 as it faces declining sales and growing competition from online merchants. This amounts to 15 percent of Macy’s 675 full-line stores. The slate of closures was forecast to save the retailer $1 billion that it would reinvest in its remaining stores and online business.

