Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017: Expelling Russian operatives, make Maine a healthier place, Giacomo’s closure

Resolutions for New Year

I have a few New Year’s resolutions I think we all should adhere to. First, you should not bear false witness against your neighbor. Second, treat other as you want to be treated. And last, try to worship at the church of your choice. Happy New Year.

Joe Riitano

Sangerville

Giacomo’s closure

The Dec. 27 BDN article about the sudden closure of Giacomo’s in downtown Bangor was a shock. The Friday before Christmas the employees were informed the restaurant would be closed for the near future, and they were out of a job.

The owner says he hopes to hire his staff back when the shop reopens. “I have no idea if they’ll be able to come back,” he said. “They are the best staff ever and I’d love to have them back.” Is this guy serious? He has left his employees stunned. They have no job. They have no income. How do they now pay their bills?

He expects them to come back in six weeks or six months as he has said. Is he serious? He didn’t even offer to extend them future salaries to help them financially. This is hard to believe. He has lost me as a customer.

Ron Ferri

Franklin

Election reflection

As a reflection on the past election year through which we all have suffered, I recommend a viewing of the prescient 1958 film “A Face in the Crowd.” Featuring a young Andy Griffith, Walter Matthau and Patricia Neal, there is a lot to appreciate: fine acting, directing and photography as well as a good helping of food for thought. It is available on Netflix.

Suzanna Myers

Old Town

Make Maine a healthier place

Under the State House dome, we marshal different viewpoints and use them to create the best solutions we can, even at the worst of times.

The Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee tackles some of the most challenging issues facing Maine’s children and families. I’m honored to serve as House chair of the committee over the next two years.

As chair, I will work to build on the progress the Legislature and Department of Health and Human Services recently made to address the worsening drug crisis. I am devoted to remaining a strong, steady voice for affordable access to prevention and treatment. Treatment helps save lives. A family’s wealth shouldn’t determine whether they can access it.

Beyond addressing the drug crisis, our top public health priority, I know as a physician there is always work to be done to ensure our public health system prevents, protects and promotes the way it should. We can be more accountable and more effective at combating the impacts of child poverty, reversing the increase in infant mortality and ensuring quality care of the developmentally disabled.

I also look forward to partnering with my fellow committee members to improve access to affordable health care for everyone, no matter their circumstance. Maintaining the health and well-being of our neighbors could not be a more important task. I am ready to get to work.

Rep. Patricia Hymanson

York

Expelling Russian operatives

Does the list of 35 Russian operatives that President Barack Obama expelled from the country include Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson?

Lawrence Reichard

Belfast