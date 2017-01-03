Fire in Portland that displaced 33 caused by faulty electric stove

PORTLAND, Maine — Fire investigators determined that the Monday night fire that displaced 33 people was caused by a faulty electric stove, according to a city statement.

Investigators found that the fire began in the first-floor kitchen of 6 Cumberland Ave., which was heavily damaged throughout. Smoke detectors alertered the 13 residents of the three-story building to the blaze and all were able to escape unhurt, the city said.

Fire crews arrived about 8 p.m., by which point the blaze had spread to three neighboring buildings: 10 and 14 Merrill St. and 10 Cumberland Ave. Portland fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading further, according to the city, and there were no injuries.

The city said that inspectors are assessing the neighboring buildings to determine what work is required and when residents can return.

The American Red Cross was at the scene helping the displaced families Monday evening, and the Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization is running an online fundraiser to assist those affected.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $1,000 towards a goal of $8,000