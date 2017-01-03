Apartment fire in Portland displaces 11

PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly a dozen people are left without a home after a fire broke out at a Cumberland Street apartment building.

The Portland fire chief says there were three apartments in the building, and 11 people are displaced from this fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

Officials said the fire started shortly before 8 p.m. in one building and damaged the exterior of three other buildings, two on Cumberland and another on Merrill street.

CBS 13 spoke with a woman who said the fire started in her apartment at her stove.

Investigators were at scene working to confirm an exact cause.

Another resident of the second floor of the building said she called 911.

“I really panicked, and my mom gave me the phone to call the police, and I was really stressed out and I was crying. I was just thinking about everything that was inside,” resident Domingos Nzuzi said.

The Red Cross was at the scene working to assist those who were displaced.

