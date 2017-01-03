Rockport man suffers serious injuries, escapes burning mobile home

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 03, 2017, at 1:02 p.m.

ROCKPORT, Maine — A Rockport man suffered serious injuries when fire swept through his mobile home early Tuesday, according to the Maine fire marshal’s office.

Bruce Fales, 64, managed to escape the Vinal Street fire and was found by first responders next to the driveway outside the burning home. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m.

An ambulance took Fales to PenBay Medical Center, but he has since been taken to another hospital, likely in Portland, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Fales suffered serious smoke inhalation, according to McCausland.

The mobile home was “flattened” in the fire, and investigators could not immediately determine what caused the blaze because of the extent of the damage, McCausland said.

