ROCKPORT, Maine — One person has been brought to the hospital in an overnight fire in Rockland.

Knox County Dispatch told CBS 13 that a neighbor called in the fire around 3:30 a.m. on Vinal Street in the town of Rockport.

One person was brought to the hospital, but there was no word on the extent of that person’s injuries.

Part of Vinal Street is blocked off to traffic.

