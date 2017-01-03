Belfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with machete

Shawn Kivlin
Waldo County Jail
Shawn Kivlin
By CBS 13
Posted Jan. 03, 2017, at 8:31 a.m.

BELFAST, Maine — Police say a man held a machete against a woman’s throat and threatened to kill her and her three children.

Shawn Kivlin, 40, of Belfast put the woman’s children on a bed and threatened to kill them, according to police.

They say he also choked the woman and put a machete against her neck.

Belfast police said it happened the day after Christmas.

Kivlin is charged with elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapons and two counts of domestic violence assault.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police identify woman charged with New Year’s day stabbing in PortlandPolice identify woman charged with New Year’s day stabbing in Portland
  2. Phippsburg man in custody following overnight standoff
  3. Gray man dies in Windham snowmobile crash
  4. Livermore Falls man dies following New Year’s Day crash
  5. Maine’s first baby of 2017 arrives in Lewiston at 3 minutes after midnightMaine’s first baby of 2017 arrives in Lewiston at 3 minutes after midnight

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Midcoast