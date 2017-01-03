Belfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with machete

BELFAST, Maine — Police say a man held a machete against a woman’s throat and threatened to kill her and her three children.

Shawn Kivlin, 40, of Belfast put the woman’s children on a bed and threatened to kill them, according to police.

They say he also choked the woman and put a machete against her neck.

Belfast police said it happened the day after Christmas.

Kivlin is charged with elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapons and two counts of domestic violence assault.